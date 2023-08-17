President Droupadi Murmu launches INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata, 6th ship under Project 17 Alpha

1/7 President Droupadi Murmu launched the modern stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri on August 17 at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) facility on the banks of the Hooghly River, Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

2/7 West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion. (Image: PTI)

3/7 This is the sixth of seven ships being built for the Navy under ‘Project 17 Alpha. This is the third and last stealth frigate to be built for the Navy by the Kolkata-based warship builder under the project. (Image: PTI)

4/7 The Project 17A ships were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneering organisation for the design of all warships. (Image: X/@onlysushil)

5/7 An official said 75 percent of the orders for the equipment and systems of the P17A ships will come from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). (Image: PTI)

6/7 The state-of-the-art ship will feature latest equipment and undergo extensive testing before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning. (Image: X/@onlysushil)