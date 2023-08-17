English
    President Droupadi Murmu launches INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata, 6th ship under Project 17 Alpha

    The P17A ships are 149-metre-long frigates and carries guided missiles. They have a displacement of about 6,670 tonnes, a top speed of 28 knots and are capable of neutralising threats in air, surface and underwater

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    1/7
    President Droupadi Murmu launched the modern stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri on August 17 at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) facility on the banks of the Hooghly River, Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
    2/7
    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion. (Image: PTI)
    3/7
    This is the sixth of seven ships being built for the Navy under ‘Project 17 Alpha. This is the third and last stealth frigate to be built for the Navy by the Kolkata-based warship builder under the project. (Image: PTI)
    4/7
    The Project 17A ships were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneering organisation for the design of all warships. (Image: X/@onlysushil)
    5/7
    An official said 75 percent of the orders for the equipment and systems of the P17A ships will come from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). (Image: PTI)
    6/7
    The state-of-the-art ship will feature latest equipment and undergo extensive testing before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning. (Image: X/@onlysushil)
    7/7
    The P17A ships are 149-metre-long frigates armed with guided missiles. They have a displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a top speed of 28 knots, a GRSE official said. They are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions - air, surface and underwater. (Image: X/@onlysushil) (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #Indian Navy #Ministry of Defence #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:11 pm

