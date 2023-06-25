English
    PM Modi's Egypt visit ends with a trip to the iconic Pyramids: See Pics

    Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on June 25 and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

    June 25, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
    **EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Giza: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_25_2023_000304B)
    1/8
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, on June 25. (PTI Photo)
    Giza: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
    2/8
    "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection," Modi tweeted.
    Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
    3/8
    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo. (PTI Photo)
    His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
    4/8
    Modi's two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997. (Image: Twitter)
    Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Exchange of MOUs/ Strategic Partnership document during their meeting at President House, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
    5/8
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Exchange of MOUs/ Strategic Partnership document during their meeting at President House, in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)
    Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor's book at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
    6/8
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor's book at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
    Cairo: Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award - Egypt's highest state honour, during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
    7/8
    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award - Egypt's highest state honour, during their meeting in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)
    Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
    8/8
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo in Egypt on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
