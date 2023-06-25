PM Modi's Egypt visit ends with a trip to the iconic Pyramids: See Pics Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on June 25 and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.
June 25, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, on June 25. (PTI Photo)
"My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection," Modi tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo. (PTI Photo)
Modi's two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997. (Image: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Exchange of MOUs/ Strategic Partnership document during their meeting at President House, in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor's book at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award - Egypt's highest state honour, during their meeting in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo in Egypt on Sunday. (PTI Photo)