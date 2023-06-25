PM Modi's Egypt visit ends with a trip to the iconic Pyramids: See Pics

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, on June 25. (PTI Photo)

2/8 "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection," Modi tweeted.

3/8 Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo. (PTI Photo)

4/8 Modi's two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997. (Image: Twitter)

5/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Exchange of MOUs/ Strategic Partnership document during their meeting at President House, in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)

6/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor's book at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, in Cairo on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

7/8 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award - Egypt's highest state honour, during their meeting in Cairo on June 25. (PTI Photo)