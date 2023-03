1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

2/5 The Prime Minister spent more than an hour inside the new building. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

3/5 PM Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)

4/5 The PM inspected the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament. (Image: Twitter/ MyGovIndia)