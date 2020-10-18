Navratri 2020 | Star-studded Ram Leela begins in Ayodhya

Ram leela, the nine-day enactment of the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana, is a virtual affair in 2020. Moneycontrol News A star-studded Ram Leela began at Lakshman Qila in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on October 17. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) The nine-day enactment of the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana is a virtual affair this year. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) Amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Ram Leela is being performed without general spectators but getting telecasted live on social media platforms and YouTube between October 17 and 25. (Image: Twitter/@Mayank23Agrawal) The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for the telecast of the event in 14 languages, including Urdu, during Dusshera celebrations. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) It will be a historic moment when Ram Leela will be broadcast in Urdu and the star cast will also include Muslim actors like Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan, said director Subhash Mallik of Delhi Ramlila Committee. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) In the Ram Leela, BJP MP from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Angad, Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will be Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh will re-enact his television role of Lord Hanuman, said Subhash Mallik. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) Actor Raza Murad will portray Ahiravan and actor Shahbaz Khan will bring alive Ravan on stage while Asrani will appear as Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi will play Vibhishan. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may visit Ayodhya on any day of the Ram Leela to watch it, said Subhash Mallik. (Image: Twitter/@DDNational) First Published on Oct 18, 2020 12:32 pm