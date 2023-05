1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rajasthan on May 10 to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore. PM Modi was welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra. (Image: ANI)

2/4 People showered flower petals on PM Modi's car as he arrives in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The focus of the projects to be launched by the prime minister will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region. (Image: ANI video grab)

3/4 The Prime Minister visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathwara. The temple officials felicitated PM Modi. Modi will inaugurate three national highway projects, including the 114-km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E. (Image: ANI video grab)