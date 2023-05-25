In Pics: PM Modi returns home after travelling across three nations

1/15 It is all work and no rest when it comes to the action-packed schedule in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM gets a gala welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party workers accorded a grand welcome outside Palam Airport Technical Area for his unprecedented visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

2/15 Prime Minister arrived in Delhi in the wee hours of May 25 morning. Immediately upon reaching the national capital work beckons for Modi.

3/15 In the last few days, PM Modi has travelled across three countries holding multiple meetings only to return home for what it looks like a packed day at work. Throughout his visit, the PM held meetings with more than 12 global leaders. He participated in three summits and participated in more than 50 engagements. (Image: AP)

4/15 In Japan, PM Modi met several world leaders during the G7 Summit and discussed various issues with them. This included US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amongst others. (Image: AP)

5/15 Prime Minister Modi also participated in the third in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and President Joseph Biden of the United States of America. PM Modi also unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. (Image: AP)

6/15 Unprecedented scenes panned out as the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea came to the airport to receive PM Modi and was seen touching the feet of India's PM as a mark of respect.

7/15 PM Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour to date.

8/15 PM Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to Australia. PM Modi also met leaders from industry and investment firms in Sydney. (Image: PTI)

9/15 But the highlight was the grand reception by the Indian community for PM Modi which was also attended by Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who helped huge praises on PM Modi for his leadership qualities. (Image: PTI)

10/15 During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. (Image: PTI)

11/15 Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom who flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia. (Image: AP)

12/15 Following the bilateral meeting, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart also visited Sydney Harbour and Opera House, which was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion. (Image: PTI)

13/15 The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future. (Image: PTI)

14/15 PM Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship", which is also in the "interest of global good." (Image: AP)