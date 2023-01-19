English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7, launches development projects worth Rs 38,800 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 2A -- which connects Dahisar to DN Nagar and is an 18.6 km-long elevated corridor with 17 stations -- and Mumbai Metro Line 7, which runs between Andheri (East) and Dahisar (East) and is 16.5 km long with 13 stations.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 19, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two new lines of the Mumbai metro – Line 2A and Line 7, and launched various development projects worth Rs 38,800 crore on January 19. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others present at the event. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    1/7
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new lines of the Mumbai metro – Line 2A and Line 7, and launched various development projects worth Rs 38,800 crore on January 19. Mumbai Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Huge crowd gathered at BKC ground to welcome the Prime Minister in Mumbai. While addressing the crowd Modi said, "Our aim is to provide better amenities to intercity as well as intra-city passengers traveling through CSMT. This station will also be a part of a multi-modal connectivity hub which will have bus, taxi, and auto will be available under one roof." (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    2/7
    A huge crowd had gathered at the BKC ground to welcome the Prime Minister in Mumbai. While addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Our aim is to provide better amenities to intercity as well as intra-city passengers traveling through CSMT. This station will also be a part of a multi-modal connectivity hub which will have bus, taxi, and auto will be available under one roof." (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Mumbai Metro Rail Line 2A connects from Dahisar to DN Nagar and is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and Northern suburban Mumbai. As per MMRDA, this will reduce the current travel time by anything between 50 percent and 75 percent depending on road condition. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)
    3/7
    Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects Dahisar to DN Nagar and is an 18.6 km-long elevated corridor with 17 stations; it connects Western, Central, and Northern suburban Mumbai. According to the MMRDA, this will reduce travel time by anything between 50 percent and 75 percent, depending on the condition of the road. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)
    Another line inaugurated by PM Modi, Line 7, runs between Andheri (East) and Dahisar (East) and is 16.5 km elevated corridor with 13 stations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    4/7
    The other Mumbai Metro line inaugurated by PM Modi, Line 7, runs between Andheri (East) and Dahisar (East) and is 16.5 km long with 13 stations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The Prime Minister was presented with a traditional Maharashtrian turban, figurine of Chhatrapati Shivaji and a model of the Metro by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the MMRDA ground in BKC. (Image: DD News)
    5/7
    The Prime Minister was presented with a traditional Maharashtrian turban, a figurine of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and a model of Mumbai Metro by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the MMRDA ground in BKC. (Image: DD News)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on January 19 for the event after visiting poll-bound Karnataka earlier. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)
    6/7
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on January 19 for the event after visiting poll-bound Karnataka earlier. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)
    Ahead of Modi visit, security beefed up in financial capital. Entry of heavy vehicles has been banned on the Western Express Highway until 9pm, banned the use of drones around Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Jogeshwari for 24 hours. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    7/7
    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, security was beefed up in financial capital. Entry of heavy vehicles was banned on the Western Express Highway till 9 pm. Further, the usage of drones was banned around Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari for 24 hours. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Devendra Fadnavis #Eknath Shinde #Modi Mumbai Visit #mumbai #Mumbai Metro Line 2A #Mumbai Metro Line 7 #Mumbai Metro Rail #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 07:50 pm