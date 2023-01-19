In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7, launches development projects worth Rs 38,800 crore

1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new lines of the Mumbai metro – Line 2A and Line 7, and launched various development projects worth Rs 38,800 crore on January 19. Mumbai Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

2/7 A huge crowd had gathered at the BKC ground to welcome the Prime Minister in Mumbai. While addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Our aim is to provide better amenities to intercity as well as intra-city passengers traveling through CSMT. This station will also be a part of a multi-modal connectivity hub which will have bus, taxi, and auto will be available under one roof." (Image: Twitter @ANI)

3/7 Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects Dahisar to DN Nagar and is an 18.6 km-long elevated corridor with 17 stations; it connects Western, Central, and Northern suburban Mumbai. According to the MMRDA, this will reduce travel time by anything between 50 percent and 75 percent, depending on the condition of the road. (Image: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis)

4/7 The other Mumbai Metro line inaugurated by PM Modi, Line 7, runs between Andheri (East) and Dahisar (East) and is 16.5 km long with 13 stations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

5/7 The Prime Minister was presented with a traditional Maharashtrian turban, a figurine of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and a model of Mumbai Metro by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the MMRDA ground in BKC. (Image: DD News)

6/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on January 19 for the event after visiting poll-bound Karnataka earlier. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)