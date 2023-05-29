English
    In Pics | PM Modi flags off Assam-West Bengal Vande Bharat Express on May 29

    This semi-high speed train aims to strengthen connectivity between Assam and Bengal.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra modi flagged of North East's first Vande Bharat express virtually on May 29. Image: ANI
    Prime Minister Narendra modi flagged of North East's first Vande Bharat express virtually on May 29. Image: Twitter @narendramodi
    Running between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, the train was flagged off from Guwahati station where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present. Image: Twitter @narendramodi
    Running between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, the train was flagged off from Guwahati station where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present. Image: Twitter @narendramodi
    This semi-high speed train aims to strengthen connectivity between Assam and Bengal. Furthermore, it will also boost tourism, education, trade and employment opportunities in the North East, said PM Modi on the occasion.  Image: ANI
    This semi-high speed train aims to strengthen connectivity between Assam and Bengal. Furthermore, it will also boost tourism, education, trade, and employment opportunities in the North East, said PM Modi on the occasion.  Image: ANI
    The Guwahati- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 5 hours 30 minutes, while the current fastest train takes 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the same distance. Image: Twitter @sanghaviharsh
    The Guwahati- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 5 hours 30 minutes, while the current fastest train takes 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the same distance. Image: Twitter @sanghaviharsh
