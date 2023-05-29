In Pics | PM Modi flags off Assam-West Bengal Vande Bharat Express on May 29

1/4 Prime Minister Narendra modi flagged of North East's first Vande Bharat express virtually on May 29. Image: Twitter @narendramodi

2/4 Running between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, the train was flagged off from Guwahati station where Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present. Image: Twitter @narendramodi

3/4 This semi-high speed train aims to strengthen connectivity between Assam and Bengal. Furthermore, it will also boost tourism, education, trade, and employment opportunities in the North East, said PM Modi on the occasion. Image: ANI