Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Commuters heave sigh of relief as Metro trains back on track after five-month shutdown

The resumption of metro services in a phased manner has brought some relief for many who were facing major commuting challenges.

Priyanka Roshan
After more than five months of shutdown, metro rail services resumed across the country on September 7 in a graded manner. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March. (Image: News 18)

Metro authorities have prepared their standard operating procedures with protective measures against the novel coronavirus. Thermal checking will be done at the entrance of the metro station and only people with no symptoms will be allowed to board the train. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Passengers are asked to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones and are advised to wear a mask throughout the journey for their and others' safety. (Image: News18)

Resumption of metro services has brought a sigh of relief for many who were facing major commuting issues in various cities. Metro rail is the most popular means of mass rapid transit in India. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Metro authorities and commuters are seen following the precautionary measures to check the coronavirus spread. Metro services resumed with elaborate measures for crowd management and ensuring hygiene to check the spread of the virus. (Image: News18)

DMRC services began on Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli - Huda City Centre) and Rapid Metro Gurugram from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening. (Image: News18)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed its services in a phased manner as per the Centre’s guidelines. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

People taking the Chennai Metro on the first day of resumption of services. (Image: News18)

Bengaluru Metro rail has made it compulsory for passengers to use their recharged smart cards at least once in the initial seven days or the amount will be lapsed. (Image: News18)

Arrangements have been made for sanitisers and masks at stations. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Stringent safety measures are in place to check the spread of COVID-19 on the Metro premises. All travellers are expected to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation.(Image: News18)

Metro Rail authorities maintained the highest safety standards at every point at the station, right from the entry point to the metro coach. (Image: News18)

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) #metro rail in india #Metro resume services #Slideshow

