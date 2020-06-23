In Pics | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 celebration devoid of devotees

For the first time, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began without the devotees. The Gujarat High Court has ruled against conducting the annual procession citing COVID-19 concerns. The apex court on June 22 gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance". (Image: Abir Ghoshal)