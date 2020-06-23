App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 celebration devoid of devotees

The Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government to maintain a record of persons allowed in Rath Yatra with details of medical conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
First time in the history the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began without the devotees. The Gujarat High Court has ruled against conducting the annual procession citing COVID-19 concerns. The apex court on June 22 gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance". Those pulling the chariot have to test negative for coronavirus and shall maintain social distancing during the whole occasion. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)
1/12

For the first time, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began without the devotees. The Gujarat High Court has ruled against conducting the annual procession citing COVID-19 concerns. The apex court on June 22 gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance". (Image: Abir Ghoshal)

Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri before the procession. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
2/12

Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri before the procession. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A man walks past chariots on the eve of the annual chariot procession of Hindu deity Jagannath, in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
3/12

A man walks past chariots on the eve of the annual chariot procession in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

An Indian man paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot procession of Hindu deity Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 22.
4/12

An Indian man paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot procession in Ahmedabad.

The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
5/12

The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

No more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
6/12

No more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per the Supreme Court's order. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought to chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
7/12

Idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought to chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Second oldest Rath Yatra after Puri is the one held at the Mahesh Temple in the small suburb of Serampore in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. In this photo, Priests can be seen performing pujas to Lord Jagannath. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)
8/12

Second oldest Rath Yatra after Puri is the one held at the Mahesh Temple in the small suburb of Serampore in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)

A priest perform pujas to Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra Celebrations in West Bengal. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)
9/12

A priest perform puja in West Bengal. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)

The place is the biggest centre of Jagannath worship outside Puri and has a continuous unbroken tradition since 1396 C.E, this year being the 624th year of its celebration. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)
10/12

The place is the biggest centre of Jagannath worship outside Puri and has a continuous unbroken tradition since 1396 C.E, this year being the 624th year of its celebration. (Image: Abir Ghoshal)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra celebration. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
11/12

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra celebration. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Mahaout paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot procession of Hindu deity Jagannath, in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
12/12

Mahaout paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot processionin Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Jagannath Rathyatra #Lord Jagannath Temple #Odisha #Rath Yatra #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

