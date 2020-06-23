In Pics | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 celebration devoid of devotees

The Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government to maintain a record of persons allowed in Rath Yatra with details of medical conditions. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 For the first time, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began without the devotees. The Gujarat High Court has ruled against conducting the annual procession citing COVID-19 concerns. The apex court on June 22 gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance". (Image: Abir Ghoshal) 2/12 Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri before the procession. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 3/12 A man walks past chariots on the eve of the annual chariot procession in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP) 4/12 An Indian man paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot procession in Ahmedabad. 5/12 The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 6/12 No more than 500 people are allowed to pull chariots as per the Supreme Court's order. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 7/12 Idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought to chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 8/12 Second oldest Rath Yatra after Puri is the one held at the Mahesh Temple in the small suburb of Serampore in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. (Image: Abir Ghoshal) 9/12 A priest perform puja in West Bengal. (Image: Abir Ghoshal) 10/12 The place is the biggest centre of Jagannath worship outside Puri and has a continuous unbroken tradition since 1396 C.E, this year being the 624th year of its celebration. (Image: Abir Ghoshal) 11/12 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra celebration. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 12/12 Mahaout paints decorative motifs on an elephant on the eve of the annual chariot processionin Ahmedabad. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 23, 2020 03:49 pm