In Pics | India's 73rd Republic Day Parade 2022

Grand finale of the Republic Day parade - the fly-past with 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

'Vinaash' formation compromising five Rafale flying in Arrowhead formation at Republic Day parade.

C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on way to taking part in the fly past over the Rajpath for #RepublicDayParade. The cameras have been positioned in cockpits of different aircraft to showcase new views.

Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) wow crowds at the Republic Day parade

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the Republic Parade.

The contingent of J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI), led by Maj Ritesh Tiwari of 5th Battalion of JAK LI, marches down the Rajpath. The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of 1970s and carrying weapon 7.62mm SLR.

SIKH Light Infantry contingent takes part in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. Army Chief General MM Naravane is the present Col. of the regiment.

The Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day. This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States. It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade.

75/24 Pack Howitzer MK-I indigenously developed gun system in front of the saluting dais during Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Detachments of Centurion Tank, PT-76, MBT Arjun MK-I, and APC Topaz participate in the parade at the Rajpath in Delhi.

The first contingent is of the 61 Cavalry. It is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world.

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade.

The 21-Gun Salute is presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day.