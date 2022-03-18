English
    Holi Celebration 2022 | The interesting story behind the festival’s name

    People are celebrating Holi, festival of colors, all over India on March 18. The two-day festival celebrates the win of good over evil. On the first day people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika and the next day is celebrated with colors.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    People are celebrating Holi, festival of colors, all over India on March 18. The two-day festival celebrates the win of good over evil. On first day people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika and the next day celebrate it with colors. Let’s know the interesting behind the festival’s name. (Image: News18 Creative)
    People are celebrating Holi, festival of colors, all over India on March 18. The two-day festival celebrates the win of good over evil. On the first day people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika and the next day is celebrated with colors. Here are some interesting facts behind the festival’s name. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Once upon a time, there was a demon king called Hiranyakashyap, who ruled over the Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He wanted all his subjects to worship him. (Image: News18 Creative)
    But, to his disappointment, his own son Prahlad did not worship him. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Instead, he became a devotee of Lord Vishnu. (Image: News18 Creative)
    This made Hiranyakashyap furious. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He tried to kill Prahlad by crushing him under an elephant’s foot. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He even tried throwing Prahlad off a cliff, but in vain. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lord Vishnu protected the boy from his father’s wrath. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Frustrated Hiranyakashyap finally turned to his sister Holika for help. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Holika was blessed with a boon that allowed her to be unharmed by fire. (Image: News18 Creative)
    So, she asked little Prahlad to sit on a pyre with her. But, little did she know that for the boon to work, she needed to enter the fire alone. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Holika was burnt to ashes. (Image: News18 Creative)
    But Prahlad – who had been chanting Lord Vishnu’s name all along – emerged unhurt. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Thus, Holi derives its name from Holika and marks the victory of good over evil. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Holi #Holi Festival #India #Indian festival #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 01:48 pm
