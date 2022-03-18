Holi Celebration 2022 | The interesting story behind the festival’s name

People are celebrating Holi, festival of colors, all over India on March 18. The two-day festival celebrates the win of good over evil. On the first day people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika and the next day is celebrated with colors. Here are some interesting facts behind the festival’s name. (Image: News18 Creative)

Once upon a time, there was a demon king called Hiranyakashyap, who ruled over the Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)

He wanted all his subjects to worship him. (Image: News18 Creative)

But, to his disappointment, his own son Prahlad did not worship him. (Image: News18 Creative)

Instead, he became a devotee of Lord Vishnu. (Image: News18 Creative)

This made Hiranyakashyap furious. (Image: News18 Creative)

He tried to kill Prahlad by crushing him under an elephant’s foot. (Image: News18 Creative)

He even tried throwing Prahlad off a cliff, but in vain. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lord Vishnu protected the boy from his father’s wrath. (Image: News18 Creative)

Frustrated Hiranyakashyap finally turned to his sister Holika for help. (Image: News18 Creative)

Holika was blessed with a boon that allowed her to be unharmed by fire. (Image: News18 Creative)

So, she asked little Prahlad to sit on a pyre with her. But, little did she know that for the boon to work, she needed to enter the fire alone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Holika was burnt to ashes. (Image: News18 Creative)

But Prahlad – who had been chanting Lord Vishnu’s name all along – emerged unhurt. (Image: News18 Creative)