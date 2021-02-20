Galwan Valley clash | China releases visuals of bloody face-off

In this image taken from video footage run on February 19 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, along the along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on June 15, 2020. China's military said on Friday, February 19, 2021, that four of its soldiers were killed in a clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the incident.

Soldiers bandage the head of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao, second from left, talks with members of the Indian military on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)

