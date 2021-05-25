Cyclone checklist: What to remember in case Cyclone Yaas hits

Cyclone checklist: Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few things to remember in case cyclone YAAS hits. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep all your important papers, photos and IDs in waterproof bags.(NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep ample supply of drinking water and essential items like a torch, spare batteries, packed dry food, candles & matchboxes. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep a first aid box handy that has all essential medicines, band-aids, bandages, gauge, anti septic liquid and ointment. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Ensure that phone batteries, poer banks, tablets and laptops are charged. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: When the cyclone hits, disconnect all electrical appliances. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Clear the area around your house of any stray material that can fly around during strong winds and cause injuries. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep electrical tape, duct tape and glue in the house for emergency repairs. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep adequate amounts of baby food, diapers, and medicine at hand. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep your money, credit and debit cards, and wallet in a safe place. (NEWS18 creative)

Cyclone checklist: Keep adequate sanitary napkins at your disposal. (NEWS18 creative)