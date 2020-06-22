App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what people feel about working from home

COVID-19 has forced millions of people around the world to adapt to remote work. Let’s take a look at some surveys to find out how people and organisations actually feel about working from home

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Although the number of people working remotely has been on the rise for years now, the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated this trend. Millions of people are taking part in this work from home (WFH) experiment. But how do people and companies actually feel about working from home? Workremote.us launched a survey to understand the impact of remote work on a global scale. Let’s have a look at the findings of the survey. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Although the number of people working remotely has been on the rise for years now, the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated this trend. Millions of people are taking part in this work from home (WFH) experiment. But how do people and companies actually feel about working from home? Workremote.us launched a survey to understand the impact of remote work on a global scale. Let’s have a look at the findings of the survey. (Image: Reuters)

Around 98 percent of respondent want to continue to work remotely for the rest of their careers as it has some benefits like flexible schedule and no commute. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

Around 98 percent of respondent want to continue to work remotely for the rest of their careers as it has some benefits like flexible schedule and no commute. (Image: News18 Creative)

There are some struggles as well while working remotely. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

There are some struggles as well while working remotely. (Image: News18 Creative)

The majority of organisations with remote workers don’t pay for monthly expenses associated with remote work. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

Majority of organisations with remote workers don’t pay for monthly expenses associated with remote work. (Image: News18 Creative)

About 60 percent of business people globally believe changing a long-standing non-flexible working culture is an obstacle to introducing flexible working. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

About 60 percent of business people globally believe changing a long-standing non-flexible working culture is an obstacle to introducing flexible working. (Image: News18 Creative)

Around 70 percent of organisations believe that the single biggest concern for continued remote working is fall in productivity. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

Around 70 percent of organisations believe that the single biggest concern for continued remote working is fall in productivity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Share of businesses using flexible workspace policies to attract and retain top talent. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

Share of businesses using flexible workspace policies to attract and retain top talent. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are some popular professions among full-time remote workers. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

Here are some popular professions among full-time remote workers. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #HR #Slideshow #world

