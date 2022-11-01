English
    In Pics | Some of the best air-purifying plants to combat pollution

    Plants not only make home a more welcome place but also scrub air of all impurities. Here are some of the best air-purifying indoor plants.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Plants not only make home a more welcome place but also have air cleaning abilities. Here are some of the best air-purifying indoor plants. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Devil’s Ivy is one of the most effective indoor air purifiers that removes common toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Bamboo Palm is effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Snake plant acts as an effective defence against airborne allergies because of its ability to absorb and remove harmful toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Rubber plant’s leaves can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down, rendering them harmless. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Chinese Evergreen plant emits high oxygen content and purifies indoor spaces of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Aloe Vera helps in removing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Spider plant helps in removing toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent used in the printing and rubber industries. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Dracaena is one of the most efficient plants at removing benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene from the air. (Image: News18 Creative)
