In Pics | Some of the best air-purifying plants to combat pollution

Plants not only make home a more welcome place but also have air cleaning abilities. Here are some of the best air-purifying indoor plants. (Image: News18 Creative)

Devil’s Ivy is one of the most effective indoor air purifiers that removes common toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bamboo Palm is effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. (Image: News18 Creative)

Snake plant acts as an effective defence against airborne allergies because of its ability to absorb and remove harmful toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rubber plant’s leaves can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down, rendering them harmless. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chinese Evergreen plant emits high oxygen content and purifies indoor spaces of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene. (Image: News18 Creative)

Aloe Vera helps in removing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. (Image: News18 Creative)

Spider plant helps in removing toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent used in the printing and rubber industries. (Image: News18 Creative)