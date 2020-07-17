App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In pics | No room to roam for wild animals as city encroaches on Nairobi National Park

Wild animals are unable to roam as the city encroaches on Nairobi Park in Kenya. The park has been fenced in on three sides as the capital city spreads around it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Wild animals are unable to roam as the city encroaches on Nairobi Park. The park has been fenced in on three sides as the city spreads around it. Outside its unfenced southern boundary, the banks of the Mochiriri River are a favoured refuge for breeding lions. Animals often pass through to make their way to larger parks beyond. But the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary to reduce conflict between people and animals. The idea has many conservationists up in arms. (Image: Reuters)
Giraffes cross under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya May 25. (Image: Reuters)
A lion and a lioness are seen inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya May 25. (Image: Reuters)
A southern white rhino and her calf are seen inside the Nairobi National Park with the Nairobi skyline in the background, in Nairobi, Kenya June 15. (Image: Reuters)
Zebras graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya July 9. (Image: Reuters)
Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya July 9, 2020. Picture taken July 9. (Image: Reuters)
A view of an antelope with a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line in the background, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya June 15. (Image: Reuters)
A man stands on a rock overlooking the Munjiriri cave near Nairobi, Kenya June 25. (Image: Reuters)
Zebras graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya July 9. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:01 pm

