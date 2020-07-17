In pics | No room to roam for wild animals as city encroaches on Nairobi National Park

Wild animals are unable to roam as the city encroaches on Nairobi Park in Kenya. The park has been fenced in on three sides as the city spreads around it. Outside its unfenced southern boundary, the banks of the Mochiriri River are a favoured refuge for breeding lions. Animals often pass through to make their way to larger parks beyond. But the Kenya Wildlife Service has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary to reduce conflict between people and animals. The idea has many conservationists up in arms. (Image: Reuters)