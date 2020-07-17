In pics | No room to roam for wild animals as city encroaches on Nairobi National Park

Wild animals are unable to roam as the city encroaches on Nairobi Park in Kenya. The park has been fenced in on three sides as the capital city spreads around it. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Wild animals are unable to roam as the city encroaches on Nairobi Park in Kenya. The park has been fenced in on three sides as the city spreads around it. Outside its unfenced southern boundary, the banks of the Mochiriri River are a favoured refuge for breeding lions. Animals often pass through to make their way to larger parks beyond. But the Kenya Wildlife Service has proposed a 10-year plan to fence land along the southern boundary to reduce conflict between people and animals. The idea has many conservationists up in arms. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Giraffes cross under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 A lion and a lioness inside the Nairobi National Park. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 A southern white rhino and her calf inside the Nairobi National Park with the Nairobi skyline in the background. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Zebras graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Antelopes graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Kenya. The picture was taken on July 9. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 A view of an antelope with a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line in the background, inside the Nairobi National Park. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 A man stands on a rock overlooking the Munjiriri cave near Nairobi, Kenya. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Zebras graze under a bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:01 pm