Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots SRH vs DC: Rashid Khan spins it in SRH's favour against DC in Hyderabad's first win of the tournament

Afghanistan player Rashid Khan was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling that led SRH register their first win of the tournament.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started the innings steadily by making 77 runs for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Leg spinner Amit Mishra took 2 back to back wickets by removing David Warner and Manish Pandey.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jonny Bairstow made 53 runs off 48 balls with 2 fours and a six. that took SRH's total to 162/4 at the end of 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

When DC began chasing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early by removing Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw on 2 and later took the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan took 3 crucial wickets by just giving 14 runs in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the tournament by beating Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Afghanistan player Rashid Khan was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling that helped SRH in the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:01 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

