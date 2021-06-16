COVID-19 | Here's what we know so far about 'delta plus' variant

The ‘delta plus’ variant is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named delta by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian government on June 15 said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said.

According to Public Health England, 'delta' strain genomes with the K417N mutation have been identified so far, six of these are from India.

Two delta plus cases in the UK were registered more than 14 days after the second vaccine dose, making them 'breakthrough' infections.

The delta variant is already between 40-50 percent more infectious than the 'alpha' version first reported from the UK.

According to WHO, the delta variant has spread to 74 countries including the US, UK, China, Africa, Scandinavia and Pacific Rim countries.