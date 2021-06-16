MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Here's what we know so far about 'delta plus' variant

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST
The ‘delta plus’ variant is a mutated version of the B.1.617.2 strain, named delta by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The strain drove the second wave of infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Indian government on June 15 said the delta plus variant had been around since March 2021. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to Public Health England, ‘delta’ strain genomes with the K417N mutation have been identified so far, six of these are from India. (Image: News18 Creative)
Two delta plus cases in the UK were registered more than 14 days after the second vaccine dose, making them ‘breakthrough’ infections. (Image: News18 Creative)
The delta variant is already between 40-50 percent more infectious than the ‘alpha’ version first reported from the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to WHO, the delta variant has spread to 74 countries including the US, UK, China, Africa, Scandinavia and Pacific Rim countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
Besides fever and other common COVID-19 symptoms, it may cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID variant #Covid-19 #Delta plus variant #India #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jun 16, 2021 04:54 pm

