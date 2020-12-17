These 7 Indian companies paid the highest dividend in 2 decades

On December 15, Majesco's board approved the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 19,480 percent i.e. Rs 974 per equity share for FY21. The stock closed at Rs 975.10 on December 16. According to ACE Equity data, there are seven companies that have paid a dividend (interim, final or special) of over 4,000 percent during the last two decades. Interestingly, TCS has announced a dividend of 4,000 percent twice in this period - once in 2014 and then again in 2019.

Majesco | The company announced an interim dividend of 19,480 percent in 2020. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 975.10 and its 52-week high price is Rs 1,019.

Oracle Financial Services Software | The company announced an interim dividend of 9,700 percent in 2014. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 3,110.45 and its 52-week high price is Rs 3402.05.

Britannia Industries | The company announced an interim dividend of 8,300 percent in 2020. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 3,752.65 and its 52-week high price is Rs 4015.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. | The company announced a special dividend of 5,000 percent in 2013. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 779 and its 52-week high price is Rs 898.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. | The company announced a special interim dividend of 4,160 percent in 2019. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 6,816.20 and its 52-week high price is Rs 7040.

Hero MotoCorp | The company announced an interim dividend of 4,000 percent in 2010. On December 16, the stock was trading at Rs 3,117.50 and its 52-week high price is Rs 3393.85.