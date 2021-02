For a retail investor in the equity market, it is always interesting to know what foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) are buying, as they are considered experts and have large exposure. While the investment strategies and goals for each of them are different, their buying list can make for stocks to study for retail players and traders. From the BSE universe, there are around 126 stocks where FIIs and MFs have both increased stake in the December quarter.

12 out of these 126 names have gained over 75 percent in less than 5 months (September 30 to February 15, 2021). We considered only the stocks that have a market-cap of at least Rs 1,000 crore. In the period between October 2020 and January 2021, net inflows into equities by FIIs were around Rs 1,55,850 crore while MFs were net sellers to the tune of over Rs 83,840 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Borosil Renewables | The stock has gained a whopping 305 percent to Rs 295 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 10.08 percent from 0.42 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 2.45 percent from 0.02 percent. It is the first solar glass manufacturer in India. The company spotted the opportunity in this segment quite early and commissioned the solar glass manufacturing facility at Bharuch in the Indian State of Gujarat in January 2010.

Shriram Transport Finance Company | The stock has gained 144 percent to Rs 1513 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 61.74 percent from 60.52 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 1.58 percent from 1.49 percent. The company is in Finance - NBFC, it has a significant presence in the commercial vehicle finance business.

Hindustan Copper | The stock has gained 126 percent to Rs 75 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 0.41 percent from 0.12 percent in the September quarter, similarly, MFs made an entry with shareholding to 0.01 percent. It is a Government-owned corporation in the Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines. It has the distinction of being India's only vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper metal.

Indian Bank | The stock has gained 123 percent to Rs 126 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 0.84 percent from 0.82 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 2.54 percent from 2.03 percent. Indian Bank is an Indian state-owned financial services company established in 1907 and headquartered in Chennai, India. It serves over 100 million customers.

Tata Elxsi | The stock has gained 123 percent to Rs 2858 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 12.62 percent from 11.75 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 3.48 percent from 2.83 percent. The company is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services for product engineering and solutions.

JK Tyre & Industries | The stock has gained 115 percent to Rs 127 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 2.99 percent from 2.23 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent. It is one of India's foremost tyre manufacturers.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | The stock has gained 98 percent to Rs 450 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 0.67 percent from 0.61 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 0.45 percent from 0.35 percent.

Canara Bank | The stock has gained 83 percent to Rs 163 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 8.01 percent from 2.29 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 3.61 percent from 1.85 percent.

IDFC First Bank | The stock has gained 81 percent to Rs 54 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 11.57 percent from 11.23 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 2.85 percent from 2.67 percent. It is an integrated infrastructure finance company. It offers a range of financial solutions to individuals, small businesses, and corporates.

Godrej Properties | The stock has gained 75 percent to Rs 1508 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 20.21 percent from 19.81 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 4.4 percent from 4.25 percent.

Ashok Leyland | The stock has gained 75 percent to Rs 130 per share during September 30 to February 15 period. FIIs increased their holding in the December quarter to 16.3 percent from 14.6 percent in the September quarter, similarly MFs shareholding rose to 10.97 percent from 10.9 percent. The company is one of the largest Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, and Bus manufacturers in the World. It is owned by the Hinduja Group.