Domestic brokerages bet on these 10 largecaps for 13-32% return

Indian benchmark indices saw selling pressure for the fourth consecutive day with BSE Sensex and Nifty down nearly 4 percent each. The notional wealth of equity investors has suffered an over Rs 8-lakh-crore dent across four sessions. Weak global cues with concerns over rising US Treasury yields fuelled the sell-off in the market. Meanwhile, brokerages bet on these largecap stocks for an upside of up to 32 percent.