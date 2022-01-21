MARKET NEWS

Domestic brokerages bet on these 10 largecaps for 13-32% return

HDFC, HCL Technologies, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are among the ten largecap stocks brokerages bet on.

Rakesh Patil
January 21, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
BSE_sensexDown
Indian benchmark indices saw selling pressure for the fourth consecutive day with BSE Sensex and Nifty down nearly 4 percent each. The notional wealth of equity investors has suffered an over Rs 8-lakh-crore dent across four sessions. Weak global cues with concerns over rising US Treasury yields fuelled the sell-off in the market. Meanwhile, brokerages bet on these largecap stocks for an upside of up to 32 percent.
HDFC Bank | Brokerages: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,509 | Target Price: Rs 1,973 | Return: 30 percent
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,509 | Target Price: Rs 1,973 | Return: 30 percent
HCL Tech | Representative image
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,175 | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Return: 32 percent
Bajaj Finance | Brokerages: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,531 | Target Price: Rs 9,097 | Return: 20 percent
Bajaj Finance | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,531 | Target Price: Rs 9,097 | Return: 20 percent
Tech Mahindra | Brokerages: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,668 | Target Price: Rs 2,060 | Return: 23 percent
Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,668 | Target Price: Rs 2,060 | Return: 23 percent
UltraTech Cement | Brokerages: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,454 | Target Price: Rs 9,200 | Return: 23 percent
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,454 | Target Price: Rs 9,200 | Return: 23 percent
Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,827 | Target Price: Rs 4,457 | Return: 16 percent
Infosys
Infosys | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,824 | Target Price: Rs 2,299 | Return: 26 percent
Asian Paints | Brokerages: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,307 | Target Price: Rs 3,762 | Return: 13 percent
Asian Paints | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,307 | Target Price: Rs 3,762 | Return: 13 percent
Bajaj Auto | Brokerages: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,309 | Target Price: Rs 3,911 | Return: 18 percent
Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,309 | Target Price: Rs 3,911 | Return: 18 percent
Hindustan Unilever | The company reported higher profit at Rs 2,243 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,921 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 13,092 crore from Rs 11,862 crore YoY.
HUL | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,261 | Target Price: Rs 2,750 | Return: 21 percent
