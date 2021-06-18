Despite healthy earnings in FY21, these 5 stocks are at least 20% away from their 52-week high

Since the benchmark indices are trading near their life high levels, experts say investors should look at stock-specific opportunities. To help you look for quality stocks, Moneycontrol analysed companies that posted at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the four quarters of FY21 and their quarterly sales growth was positive on a year-on-year basis. We considered only stocks that have fallen over 20 percent from their 52-week high and have a market cap of over Rs 1000 crore. From the BSE universe, five stocks have met the above criteria. (Data Source: ACE Equity).