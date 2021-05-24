Buzzing Stocks: Shree Cement, JSW Steel, United Spirits and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 24: Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas, ADF Foods, Balaji Amines, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Choksi Imaging, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, FGP, 3P Land Holdings, ADC India Communications, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, IG Petrochemicals, India Cements Capital, Jonjua Overseas, JSW Holdings, Kanpur Plastipack, Karda Constructions, Lakshmi Machine Works, Loyal Textile Mills, Nutricircle, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, Poly Medicure, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries, Shanthi Gears, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Sparc Systems, Summit Securities, Tiaan Consumer, Tirupati Tyres, UTL Industries, and Wall Street Finance will release quarterly earnings scorecard on May 24.

JSW Steel: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 4,191 crore in Q4 FY21 against just Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 26,934 crore from Rs 17,887 crore YoY.

Shree Cement: The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 767.6 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 588.1 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue increased to Rs 3,930.8 crore from Rs 3,217.5 crore YoY.

United Spirits: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 203.3 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 49.3 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,230.4 crore from Rs 1,990.5 crore YoY.

Den Networks: Broad Street Investments (Singapore) Pte Limited sold another 41,38,297 equity shares in Den Networks at Rs 46.26 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank reported a profit of Rs 160.79 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 236.30 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 494.48 crore from Rs 504.16 crore YoY.

Natco Pharma: The company received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide capsules, 5mg, 1 Omg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, from the US FDA, and the tentative approval for 2.5mg and 20mg strengths.

Amara Raja Batteries: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.38 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 137.3 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,102.61 crore from Rs 1,581.39 crore YoY.

CCL Products: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 49.2 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 42.19 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 331.58 crore from Rs 264.57 crore YoY.

Apollo Sindoori Hotels: Porinju V Veliyath acquired 15,000 equity shares in Apollo Sindoori at Rs 764.26 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Music Broadcast: Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt Ltd sold 31,29,319 equity shares of Music Broadcast at Rs 23.14 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Max Healthcare Institute: WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund sold 82.5 lakh equity shares of Max Healthcare at Rs 227.07 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 139.45 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 32.27 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 699.17 crore from Rs 438.11 crore YoY.

Entertainment Network (India): The company's US subsidiary Entertainment Network LLC has entered into another Time Brokerage arrangement with a US-based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA. The arrangement is expected to be operational within a month.

Shoppers Stop: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 24.1 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 127.22 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 680.46 crore from Rs 724.38 crore YoY.​

Sagarsoft (India): The company approved a proposal to acquire 100% stake in IT CATS, LLC, USA, at a value of Rs 16.06 crore through a swap of shares for consideration other than cash, by the issue of equity shares of the company, by way of preferential allotment at a price not below Rs 254 per share.

Mangalam Cement: The company reported a profit of Rs 36.4 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 15.51 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue increased to Rs 410.81 crore from Rs 296.79 crore YoY.

Amber Enterprises India: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 76.47 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 62.82 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,598.4 crore from Rs 1,315.18 crore YoY.

Akzo Nobel India: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 74.25 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 54.08 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 781.35 crore from Rs 581.27 crore YoY.