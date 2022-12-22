Buzzing Stocks | Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Max Financial Services and others in news today

Bandhan Bank: The private sector lender has received binding bid of Rs 801 crore from asset reconstruction company, on security receipt consideration basis, for its written-off portfolio with outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore. The bank said it would go for bidding as per Swiss challenge method. The bank had already received approval of the board members for transfer of group loan and SBAL written-off portfolio to asset reconstruction company.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings has sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.7%) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 679.2 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 400 crore.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Solar, the photovoltaic manufacturing and research arm of the Adani Group, has launched large sized monocrystalline silicon ingot, at its Mundra facility. The monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenization to produce renewable electricity from silicon based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21% to 24%.

D-Link India: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has sold 2.13 lakh shares (0.6%) in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 242.56 per share. He had held 3.34% stake or 11.86 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

Apex Frozen Foods: The company has received board approval for appointment of Karuturi Neelima Devi as Whole Time Director, and Karuturi Subrahmanya Chowdary, Managing Director, as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Karuturi Neelima Devi is designated as Director (Admin) with effect from January 1, 2023.

Starlog Enterprises: Starport Logistics has completed the sale of 29.6% stake in its subsidiary India Ports & Logistics, for Rs 16.5 crore. Bollore Logistics India is the buyer for the said stake. With this, the shareholding of Starport Logistics in India Ports & Logistics is nil and India Ports & Logistics has ceased to be an associate of Starport Logistics.

Sula Vineyards: India's largest wine producer will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 357 per share.

JMC Projects (India): The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of the company with Kalpataru Power Transmission.

Speciality Restaurants: The company has received board approval for issue of 60 lakh warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis, at a price of Rs 212.05 per warrant. An amount equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price (i.e. Rs 53.02 per warrant) will be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant, and the balance 75% of the warrant issue price (Rs 159.03 per warrant) will be payable on the exercise of warrants on or before April 30, 2023.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The private equity firm KKR-backed JB Chemicals has completed acquisition of Razel franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Last week, As a result, it had agreed to acquire Glenmark's cardiac brand Razel in India and Nepal for Rs 313.7 crore.

Axiscades Technologies: The company has received board approval for allotment of 450 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The company will receive Rs 45 crore after allotment of these NCDs.

Bharat Forge: The company has commenced supply of forgings utilizing green steel, manufactured and supplied by Saarloha Advanced Materials, a part of the Kalyani Group. This is in line with company's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint.

Supriya Lifescience: The company has signed an agreement with Pune-based Enrich Energy to develop 4.68 MWp DC solar photovoltaic power project at Nanded in Maharashtra. This project will generate & supply green energy to fulfill about 50% present consumption of the company & reduce carbon emission equivalent to 6,830 tons per annum.

Everlon Synthetics: The company has received the Certificate of Registration (COR) as non-banking financial institution (NBFI) without accepting public deposits from Reserve Bank of India. With this, it is in process of filling necessary application to BSE for effecting change of name from Everlon Synthetics to Everlon Financials.

Lyka Labs: The company has signed an agreement to acquire animal healthcare business from Agilis Healthcare. In November, it had proposed acquisition of animal healthcare business.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals: The company has received approval from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria) for its injectable formulations manufacturing unit at Amritsar and oncology injectable unit at Himachal Pradesh. The approval allows company to market its products in Brazilian pharmaceutical market.