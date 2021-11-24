MARKET NEWS

Riding the storm: Markets fall in past month, but these 5 smallcaps gain about 50% each

Over the last one month, Sensex has fallen over 5% from its all-time high closing of 61,765, which was on October 18. The midcap and small-cap indices have fallen 6% and 7%, respectively

Ritesh Presswala
November 24, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Over the last one month, Sensex has fallen over 5 percent from its all-time high closing of 61,765, which was on October 18. In this one month, even the broader market was not spared with midcap and small-cap indices falling 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively. A Moneycontrol study showed 5 small-cap stocks were able to buck the trend and gained over 50 percent each during the October 18 to November 22 period. Interestingly, all these 5 stocks have more strengthen points than weaknesses, according to moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 61 percent to Rs 77.95 as on November 22 from Rs 48.45 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here
Aurum Proptech Ltd. | The stock has risen 60 percent to Rs 145.75 as on November 22 from Rs 91.10 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here
Tanla Platforms Ltd. | The stock has risen 58 percent to Rs 1502.10 as on November 22 from Rs 951.15 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. | The stock has risen 51 percent to Rs 83.65 as on November 22 from Rs 55.50 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here
JBM Auto Ltd. | The stock has risen 48 percent to Rs 917.80 as on November 22 from Rs 620.05 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Aurum Proptech #JBM Auto #Tanla Platforms #Tata Teleservices #Tilaknagar Industries
first published: Nov 24, 2021 12:22 pm

