Riding the storm: Markets fall in past month, but these 5 smallcaps gain about 50% each

Over the last one month, Sensex has fallen over 5 percent from its all-time high closing of 61,765, which was on October 18. In this one month, even the broader market was not spared with midcap and small-cap indices falling 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively. A Moneycontrol study showed 5 small-cap stocks were able to buck the trend and gained over 50 percent each during the October 18 to November 22 period. Interestingly, all these 5 stocks have more strengthen points than weaknesses, according to moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 61 percent to Rs 77.95 as on November 22 from Rs 48.45 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here

Aurum Proptech Ltd. | The stock has risen 60 percent to Rs 145.75 as on November 22 from Rs 91.10 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here

Tanla Platforms Ltd. | The stock has risen 58 percent to Rs 1502.10 as on November 22 from Rs 951.15 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. | The stock has risen 51 percent to Rs 83.65 as on November 22 from Rs 55.50 as on October 18. For moneycontrol SWOT analysis, click here