These 5 banks offer the lowest interest rates on education loans

While banks are taking additional precautions and evaluating more parameters before sanctioning higher education loans this academic year, loans have also turned cheaper. The top ten cheapest loans carry interest rates of 6.75-7.15 percent, as per data from Bankbazaar.com

State-owned banking major Bank of Baroda charges an interest rate of 6.75 percent for a Rs 20-lakh education loan with a tenure of seven years. The equated monthly installment works out to Rs 29,942.

Next on the list of lenders offering lowest interest rate on education loans is, expectedly, another public sector giant. Union Bank’s interest rates start at 6.8 percent, with the EMI amounting to Rs 29,990.

At 6.85 percent, education loans from the country’s largest bank are a tad more expensive than those of BoB and Union Bank. Bank of India and Central Bank of India, too, offer the same interest rate. Your EMI in this case will be Rs 30,039.

The entire top ten list of education loan financiers offering the cheapest loans is made up of government-owned banks. Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank offer interest rates of 6.9 percent for Rs 20-lakh education loan with a seven-year repayment term.

Bank of Maharashtra’s education loan interest rates start at 7.05 percent, with the EMI amounting to Rs 30,234.

State-owned Indian Bank offers an interest rate of 7.15 percent on a Rs 20-lakh student loan with tenure of seven years