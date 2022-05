Save Tax and Build Wealth: 10 banks that offer up to 6.75% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Most of us procrastinate our tax-saving investments till the last minute, typically between January - March, every year. But it’s a good financial practice to start at the beginning of a new financial year. Risk-averse investors and those in lower tax brackets can look at tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs). Recently, some banks have hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. These banks have increased FD rates, as inflation rises. But particularly, small finance banks and smaller private-sector banks offer interest rates up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Here are the banks offering the best interest on tax-saving deposits.