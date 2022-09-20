Fund managers went on a treasure hunt and identified these smallcap stocks

Active fund managers apply various parameters to identify stocks from the smallcap universe that could have the potential to generate better returns. Many such chosen stocks emerged as multibaggers and rewarded unitholders handsomely. Here are the smallcap stocks that have been identified by the mutual fund industry and added afresh in their portfolios in the last six months. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds were considered for the study. Index funds and ETFs were excluded. Data as of August 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

Patanjali Foods

Sector: Consumer Non-durables

MF investment value: Rs 453 crore

Schemes that held the stock: Eleven equity schemes of Quant funds, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Fund. All took fresh position in March 2022

Pitti Engineering

Sector: Industrial Capital Goods

MF investment value: Rs 20 crore

Schemes that held the stock: Five equity schemes from LIC MF added the stock in the last two months

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Sector: Fertilisers

MF investment value: Rs 20 crore

Schemes that held the stock: Three equity schemes from Quant MF added the stock afresh in the last month

Gulshan Polyols

Sector: Chemicals

MF investment value: Rs 51 crore

Schemes that held the stock: Quant Small Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund added this stock in March 2022

HP Adhesives

Sector: Specialty Chemicals

MF investment value: Rs 4.8 crore.

Schemes that held the stock: Quant Multi Asset and Quant Value Fund made fresh positions during the last month

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Sector: Chemicals

MF investment value: Rs 10 crore

Scheme that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity bought this stock in April 2022

Mirza International

Sector: Consumer Durables

MF investment value: Rs 143 crore

Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Small Cap Fund took a fresh position in the stock in April 2022

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Sector: Consumer Non-durables

MF investment value: Rs 4.3 crore

Scheme that held the stock: DSP Value Fund added this stock in April 2022

Oriental Aromatics

Sector: Chemicals

MF investment value: Rs 13 crore

Scheme that held the stock: PGIM India Small Cap made a fresh position in the stock in March

Rossell India

Sector: Consumer Non-durables

MF investment value: Rs 13 crore

Scheme that held the stock: Quant Active fund bought this stock in March