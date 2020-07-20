Slideshow | Nifty may move towards 11,200; possibility of reversal from highs: Experts

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | We would continue witnessing stock-specific action as the earnings season unfolds. Though the near-term momentum looks positive, we would advise traders to be cautious given flaring US-China trade relations, the persistent rise in coronavirus cases and implementation of fresh lockdowns in parts of the country. On the other hand, we would advise investors to continue with their defensive portfolio approach. Technically, after a consolidation seen in nine trading sessions, Nifty formed a Bullish Candle followed by a Hammer on the daily scale, which suggests strong buying interest from key support levels. It has been respecting its rising support trend line and may witness a fresh leg of rally towards 11,000-11,200 zones, while on the downside supports is seen at 10,750-10,650 levels.