Slideshow | Market ends flat in rangebound week; FIIs continue buying

Indian rupee ended marginally higher against the US dollar in the last week. Rakesh Patil Market ended flat with negative bias in a rangebound week ended on August 14 amid domestic data including CPI, WPI data, ending of earning session, also uncertain global markets due to the doubtful US stimulus package and impact of the US-China trade meet and rising virus cases dampened the investor’s sentiment. Past week, BSE Sensex ended 163.23 points or 0.42 percent lower at 37877.34, while the Nifty50 shed 35.65 points or 0.31 percent to end at 11178.4 levels. BSE Mid-cap Index added 1.5 percent helped by the Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels Company, Shriram City Union Finance, while losers were Container Corporation, Varroc Engineering, RBL Bank and Future Retail. BSE Small-cap index jumped 1.3 percent. eClerx Services, RattanIndia Power, Nitco, Zen Technologies, Nucleus Software Exports and IDFC added over 3o percent. Losers were Ballarpur Industries, Sintex Plastics Technology, Nath Bio-Genes and Vimta Labs. The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Ashok Leyland, Interglobe Aviation and Motherson Sumi Systems rose over 20 percent, while Hindustan Zinc, Eicher Motors, Bandhan Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bank Of Baroda ended lower. On the BSE Sensex, L&T added the most in terms of market value, followed by HCL Technologies, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index outperformed other indices with nearly 5 percent of gain followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2130.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4420.75 crore. In the month of August till now, the FIIs bought equities worth Rs 11,627.16 crore, while DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 6,554.59 crore. Indian rupee ended marginally higher against the US dollar in the last week. It closed at 74.90 per dollar on August 14, against its August 7 closing of 74.93 per dollar. First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:39 am