Market ends higher in the week gone by, gives fabulous return in Samvat 2077

In the week gone by, BSE Sensex added 760.69 points (1.28 percent) to close at 60,067.62, while the Nifty50 jumped 245.15 points (1.38 percent) to close at 17,916.8 levels.

Rakesh Patil
November 06, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
After a two-week of downfall the market in the truncated Diwali week rose over 1 percent ending Samvat 2077 with handsome return and also started the Samvat 2078 on positive note with a gains of 0.5 percent on special Muhurat trading held on November 4.
In the Samvat 2077 benchmark indices touched fresh life time highs with Sensex and Nifty surpassing 60,000 and 18,000 for the first time ever. However, the BSE Sensex jumped 37 percent (16,500 points), while Nifty50 index rose 40 percent (5,149 points) from the last Diwali, touching record highs of 62,245.43 and 18,604.45, respectively.
In the last week, BSE Sensex added 760.69 points (1.28 percent) to close at 60,067.62, while the Nifty50 jumped 245.15 points (1.38 percent) to close at 17916.8 levels.
The BSE Small-cap index added over 3 percent. Ind-Swift Laboratories, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Allcargo Logistics, Steel Exchange India, Medicamen Biotech, Puravankara, Sobha, Khadim India, NGL Fine Chem, Arvind SmartSpaces, Transport Corporation of India, SREI Infrastructure Finance and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose 20-30 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 3 percent supported by the Oberoi Realty, RBL Bank, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Indian Hotels Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Aditya Birla Capital.
The BSE Large-cap Index jumped 1.5 percent with Tata Motors - DVR, DLF, Larsen & Toubro, Eicher Motors, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Indus Towers, State Bank of India, Siemens, Piramal Enterprises, Bank Of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, Indian Oil Corporation and Bosch up 5-8 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys in the last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
All the sectoral indices ended on positive note, with Nifty Realty index adding 10 percent and PSU Bank index up 4.5 percent, respectively in the last week. However, the BSE Metal and Realty index rose over 100 percent, since November 14, 2020 Muhurat trading.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 686.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 343.82 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. The rupee ended higher by 43 paise at 74.45 on November 4 against its October 29 closing of 74.88.
first published: Nov 6, 2021 11:04 am

