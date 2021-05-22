MARKET NEWS

How market fared last week as it gained over 3% on hopes for lifting lockdown, falling COVID-19 cases

Last week, the Indian rupee ended higher by 46 paise at 72.83 on May 21 against its May 14 closing of 73.29.

Rakesh Patil
May 22, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
Market surged over 3 percent in the week ended May 21 with benchmark indices crossing major levels supported by the positive cues including better earnings and hoping of lifting of lockdown in some states soon as the countrywide daily new covid cases remaining below 3 lakh.
In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 1,807.93 points (3.70 percent) to end at 50,540.48, while the Nifty50 added 497.5 points (3.38 percent) to close at 15,175.3 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 4.77 percent supported by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, ICICI Securities, Indian Hotels Company, Oberoi Realty and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The BSE Small-cap index gained 4.19 percent with Cheviot Company, TCI Express, HFCL, Automotive Axles, Universal Cables and Vindhya Telelink rising 25-41 percent, while Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Diamines and Chemicals, Vimta Labs, Nava Bharat Ventures, Sterling & Wilson Solar fell 10-15 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index added 3.26 percent with IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bosch, Hindustan Zinc and Mahindra and Mahindra adding 10-14 percent. Bharti Airtel, NMDC, GAIL India, Godrej Consumer Products and Marico were among major losers.
On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank in the past week. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperform other indices with a gain of 7.5 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (up 7 percent) and Nifty Realty (up 6.7 percent).
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,753.9 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,318.52 crore. However, in the month of May till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 10,467.15 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 2,209.72 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended higher by 46 paise at 72.83 on May 21 against its May 14 closing of 73.29.
TAGS: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: May 22, 2021 09:52 am

