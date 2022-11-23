In Pics | Visitors flock to see newborn penguins at Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo

Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three newborn penguins. (Source: ANI)

While speaking to ANI, biologist and public relations officer of Byculla Zoo Dr Abhishek Satam informed that the zoo had welcomed three newborns. “Recently, a penguin gave birth to two male (cock) and one female (hen) chicks. The newborns have been named Alexa (hen), Flash (cock) and Bingo (Cock). People are very excited to see them,” Satam said. (Source: ANI)

On the rising count of visitors to the zoo this festive season, Satam said, “In October, around Diwali, close to 31,000 visitors to the zoo were recorded in a single day. It was the highest ever single-day count of visitors at Byculla Zoo. The steady stream of visitors to the zoo this festive season has brought good revenue to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).” (Source: ANI)

Most of the visitors were seen flocking around the newborn penguins. The public relations officer of Byculla Zoo told ANI that the little ones are being monitored round the clock as they have become a major attraction for visitors this year. (Source: ANI)