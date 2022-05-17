Explained | How ONDC will change the e-commerce game

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is being seen as a step in the direction of democratising the e-commerce space in India, mainly controlled by multinational players Amazon and Flipkart. A look at what it is and how it will work (Image: News18 Creative)

Often referred to as the UPI of e-commerce, ONDC is a freely accessible government-backed platform that aims to democratise e-commerce by moving it from a platform-centric model to an open network for buying and selling goods and services. (Image: News18 Creative)

Flipkart and Amazon are the major e-commerce players in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Buyers and sellers have to be on the same app for a transaction which happens through the same platform. (Image: News18 Creative)

Unlike the platform-based model, the ONDC will not be owned or controlled by a single entity or platform. (Image: News18 Creative)

Businesses and consumers will be able to carry out transactions over ONDC using any compatible application of their choice. (Image: News18 Creative)

On the platform, eSamudaay, ERP player Gofrugal, digital business platform for enterprise business Digiit, and digital marketing outfit Growth Falcon, are involved on the sellers’ side of interface. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s how it will benefit sellers and buyers. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to an October 2020 CB Insights report, almost 90 percent of India’s commerce is still done informally via brick-and-mortar channels. (Image: News18 Creative)

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to the government’s official statement, ONDC shall take all measures to ensure confidentiality and privacy of data in the network. (Image: News18 Creative)