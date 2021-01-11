MARKET NEWS

Bloomberg Billionaires Index | Elon Musk is the richest; here are the other 9 richest people in the world

Just few days after the world rang in New Year, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person in 2021 with a net worth of $209 billion as on January 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, Forbes billionaires list still shows Musk trailing Amazon’s Bezos. As Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk takes the first position, here are the other nine richest people in the world as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index as on January 10.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Rank 2 | Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon | Net worth: $186 billion
Rank 3 | Bill Gates | Company: Co-founder of Microsoft | Net worth: $134 billion
Rank 4 | Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Net worth: $117 billion
Rank 5 | Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Net worth: $101 billion
Rank 6 | Zhong Shanshan | Company: Nongfu Spring | Net worth: $95.1 billion (Image: Forbes)
Rank 7 | Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Net worth: $88.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Larry Page | Company: Co-founder of Google | Net worth: $84.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Sergey Brin | Company: Co-founder of Google | Net worth: $81.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Larry Ellison | Company: Oracle Corporation | Net worth: $81.2 billion (Image: Reuters)
first published: Jan 11, 2021 04:19 pm

