Bloomberg Billionaires Index | Elon Musk is the richest; here are the other 9 richest people in the world

Just few days after the world rang in New Year, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person in 2021 with a net worth of $209 billion as on January 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, Forbes billionaires list still shows Musk trailing Amazon’s Bezos. As Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk takes the first position, here are the other nine richest people in the world as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index as on January 10.