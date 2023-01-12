Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Maruti Suzuki SUV eVX, MG Hector, Tata Curvv and others that premiered on day 1

1/11

Priyanka Roshan

Maruti Suzuki India showcased the ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser’ – Concept Electric SUV eVX - at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation offers a futuristic SUV design elements. The Concept eVX offers a driving range of up to 550km and gets a battery capacity of 60kWh with safe battery technology. (Image: AP)Tata Motors unveiled the close-to-production-ready Sierra EV SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Tata Sierra EV is based on Tata’s Gen2 EV architecture. The five-door version SUV, all-new Sierra, is likely to go on sale in 2025 and will offer both petrol and electric powertrain options. Tata Motors showcased its wide range of safer, smarter and greener mobility solutions. (Image: Tata Motors)Tata Motors revealed the ICE version of the Curvv concept on the opening day of Auto Expo 2023. It will officially be launched in the market in 2024 and will offer two powertrain options. Tata Curvv features sleek design, follows the SUV coupe design. With the ultra-modern Tata Curvv, the company welcomes ‘a new era of smart mobility’. The slim upper DRL and triangular headlamp design give a recognizable signature. Signature LED lamps that surround the rear screen are a unique feature. The wheel arch cladding and lower sill give real sense of toughness and durability, while the high-gloss black finish gives a premium feel. The Curvv is powered by a 1.2 L Turbo GDi petrol engine that gives a superlative drive experience.Tata introduced the electric model of Harrier SUV. Offers an extraordinary exterior design and future-ready connectivity. The five-seater SUV is engineered on the Tata Motor’s Gen 2Ev and Omega architecture derived from the Land Rover D8. The clean surfaces, crisp lines and sharp intersections are highlighted by a futuristic "Empowered White" body colour. The Harrier will come with a dual-motor all-wheel drive set set-up and will also feature vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capacities. Tata did not reveal the specifications, Harrier EV is expected to offer battery capacity of around 60kWh.Kia India unveiled its all-electric Kia Concept EV9 at the 16th edition of the ongoing Auto Expo on January 11. The EV9 is based on the E-GMP architecture (Electric Global Modular Platform). The Concept EV9 measure 4,930mm length, 2,055mm width, 1,790mm height and a wheelbase of 3,100mm. The vehicle is equipped with 77.4kWh battery pack and is expected to offer a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive system. (Image: Kia)Kia unveiled the KA4 multi-purpose vehicle at Auto Expo 2023. The all-new fourth generation Kia Carnival KA4 hosts a comprehensive list of ADAS features, including remote smart parking assist, lane following assist, blind-spot avoidance assist and many more. The vehicle offers features like wireless smart charging, multi-Bluetooth connectivity, dual sunproof, among others. The Kia KZ4 also offers a 12.3 inches touchscreen infotainment system. (Image: Moneycontrol)Hyundai announced the launch of Ioniq 5 in Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customer. The Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6kWh battery pack, producing 217hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. Using 350kW DC charger, the vehicle can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Ioniq 5 offers an extensive list of features, which includes level 2 ADAS features, a panoramic sunproof, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, a 12.3 inch touchscreen unit, eight-speaker Bose surround sound system. (Image: AP)Hyundai also showcased the Ioniq 6 EV at their ongoing Auto Expo 2023 pavilion on January 11. The Ioniq 6 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP skateboard architecture. The electric vehicle offers two battery pack options and a range of up to 614km. The four-door sedan features a futuristic-looking dashboard with a dual-screen panel, ADAS features, single and rear-wheel drive motor, and many more. (Image: News18)MG Motor launched the next-gen Hector series in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The new Hector and Hector Plus starting price is Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Hector comes in five variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The flagship SUV is available in five, six and seven seater configurations. The next-gen Hector offers 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features, bold exterior, evolved safety features, interior with dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish, Smart Auto Turn indicators offering a hassle-free and safe driving experience, among others. (Image: Moneycontrol)BYD India unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal at Auto Expo 2023 on January 11. The luxury sedan BYD Seal is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023. BYD Seal boasts all-wheel-drive, 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and a range of 700 km. Equipped with brand’s born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) and revolutionary ultra-safe Blade Battery, BYD Seal is the first to use BYD's CTB (cell to body) technology, which allows the battery to be integrated into the body (battery becomes an integrated component of the chassis), substantially improving the vehicle safety, stability, handling, and performance. (Image: Moneycontrol)BYD India launched the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 in an exclusive Forest Green shade, which also adopts the e-Platform 3.0 and ultra-safe Blade Battery, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Only 1,200 units of this Limited Edition will be available in India at Rs. 34.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). First batch of BYD ATTO 3 delivery starts on 11th Jan 2023. The E-SUV boasts an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometers (whichever comes earlier) warranty for the battery. The motor and motor controller also carries a similar 8-year or 1.5 lakh kilometers warranty. BYD also offers a 6-year or 1.5 lakh kilometers basic warranty. (Image: Moneycontrol)