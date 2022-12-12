Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | To decouple or not to decouple, that is the question

Dear Reader,

Since December 2, the Sensex has fallen every trading day barring one. From the start of the month, it’s down by 1.8 percent and today has also seen it open in the red although at 12.30 pm, it had retraced from losses to neutral territory. But extend the comparison out to a few months and this fall becomes trivial. From its level as of September 29, the Sensex is still up by a solid 10 percent.

The evidence does point to investors getting a bit chary of investing as usual in equities. Inflows into equity mutual funds have declined for two successive months now, writes Vatsala Kamat as she analyses what’s worrying investors and what lies ahead. One asset class is gaining. That too is a result of the central bank hiking rates, making debt returns more attractive. Banks are chasing deposits and your bank relationship manager (RM) may have called and sold FDs to you saying rates have gone higher. When RMs begin to push FDs and not the other fee-earning instruments in their arsenal, it’s a sign that something’s up. Also, blame that on credit growing ahead of deposit growth.

The domestic market appears to be sympathetic to what’s happening in the West. More so the Dow, but even the S&P 500 has seen a similar movement in December. Is this simply a coincidence or something else? We don’t know, yet. And it’s also early to call it a deep-rooted trend. But a common worry for both sets of investors is rising interest rates as their respective central banks battle entrenched inflation.

India’s Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI did bring down the rate hike tick size down to 35 basis points in its latest meeting. The US Fed, too, is widely expected to bring its own rate hike size down to 50 bps this week, from the earlier 75 bps. But the fight to tame inflation is expected to last longer than expected and hurt growth in the process. That markets are taking the situation coolly also makes life difficult for the Fed.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

