Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It all starts and ends in the bond market

We all have heard James Carville’s, advisor to the Bill Clinton’s administration, sarcastic dig at the bond market where he said he would rather die and come back as the bond market than the Pope because he can bully anyone. Carville’s words initially were received with an enthusiastic cackle, but over the years the response has become like a painful chuckle. You know it is true because the might of the bond markets has only increased. Hey, after all, it brought down Silicon Valley Bank to its knees and set off a minor banking crisis. All because they read the bonds wrong!

This week, aside from incremental news on the US banking crisis -- life after SVB -- there have been two big developments for domestic fixed income investors. One, India’s central government detailed its borrowing intentions for the first half of 2023-24 through a scheduled calendar. New Delhi has stuck to its habit of front-loading its borrowing. In other words, just like in the past, the government will borrow the bulk of its money in the first half (57 percent for FY24). That means bond investors will brace for a supply of Rs 8.8 lakh crore worth of government paper between April and September across tenures.

Aparna Iyer