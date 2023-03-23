Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation, recession, banking crises, what’s next?  

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

It’s flashing red across economies, equity indices and global financial markets. The monetary policy muscle power that central banks wielded has done little to achieve the stated purpose since the pandemic struck. Inflation continues to rage on. Growth is tipping over precariously into a recession. A banking crisis, seemingly contained by central bank actions and bailouts, is still threatening to implode the financial ecosystem.

Wednesday’s 25 basis points rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the ninth consecutive rate increase, was a disappointment mainly because it came against the backdrop of widespread expectations of a pause. Besides, Fed chair Jerome Powell’s statements -- “the fight against inflation is far from over”, “the process of getting inflation down to 2 per cent has a long way to go” -- indicate that more rate hikes are not off the table.

Vatsala Kamat