Lighten the burden of indirect tax for the poorer Indian households

Ritesh Kumar Singh
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

However, reducing GST rates for commodities used by the poor to lower their tax burden and/or raising rates on items consumed by affluent households will increase the relative gap between the lowest and highest rates. That will induce misinvoicing and aid corruption

The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting could be an opportune time to assess the functioning of India’s indirect tax regime and address major concerns. More specifically, the GST burden on poorer Indian households troubled by high and sticky retail inflation needs lowering and multiple exemptions reduced to check market distortions. The latter would help widen the tax net.

Moreover, the Council must resist any pressure to raise GST rates that will add to market distortions. Similarly, a simpler filing and reporting regime will encourage voluntary GST registration by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and aid compliance. That will give a boost to revenue generation without the need for raising tax rates.

Many argue that robust GST collection signals robust economic activities. The Indian economy has been doing better than many large economies, including the Chinese and European Union, and that will have a positive effect on tax revenue.

Robust Collections