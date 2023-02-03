 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Budget 2023 benefits the middle class, startups and MSMEs

Sanjay Tolia & Rahul Gupta
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

While Budget 2023 is inclusive, it incorporates measures to restrict misuse of tax concessions and clarifies the government’s position on certain issues 

This has been a pragmatic budget which, on one hand, strikes a delicate balance by focusing on inclusive development, supporting small businesses, boosting income for the middle class, reducing compliances and promoting entrepreneurship.

The endeavour of the Union Budget presented by the finance minister on February 1 is to create opportunities for citizens in an inclusive manner, with emphasis on growth and job creation, along with strengthening the macroeconomic stability. It aims to provide a further impetus to India’s growth story by introducing new tax measures which will, certainly, uplift the entrepreneurial spirit and will provide relief to the citizens.

Decoding Tax Sops For Individuals

Battered by rising inflation, India had high expectations from this Budget, especially when it comes to tax payments and reforms. Currently, those with income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any income tax. This rebate has been increased to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime, which means that individuals earning up to Rs 7 lakh do not have to pay any tax.

To further promote this new tax regime, the government has reduced the number of tax slabs from six to five and increased the exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 has been extended in this regime. However, there is no change in slab rates for individuals opting for the old scheme. This may lead to confusion as to which regime individuals should opt for. The following analysis may help put things in perspective.