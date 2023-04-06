 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

A global consensus on mitigation measures can address linkages between food price inflation and climate change

V Shunmugam
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Sustainable and climate-smart agriculture practices, investment in infrastructure, and policy interventions are potential mitigation measures that can address the linkages between food inflation and climate change

Fluctuation in food production is the cause of inflation across the world. It is caused by the long-term damage that has been done to the global atmosphere. (File image)

Widespread thunderstorms during mid-March have impacted the quality and quantity of the winter crop output in India. Estimates of crop loss due to unseasonal rains and early heatwaves in the north vary from a million tonnes according to the government of India to as much as 4-5 million tonnes according to the key trade body representing wheat millers. Similarly, a heatwave in March 2022 brought down the production below the demand of 100 million tonnes. On the other hand, rice production under flooded conditions has come up for criticism from climate change experts as being one of the significant causes of climate change, while water availability is impacting rice production levels in South Asia.

Need Consensus On Mitigation Steps

Climate change is a global phenomenon that needs global consensus on mitigation measures than local actions. However, what is happening in most countries is precisely the opposite, wherein mitigation measures are often driven by sheer logic with little support from abstract science and no consideration for their implications for the overall economic well-being of the global community. The irony is that mitigation measures also impact those vulnerable to climate change. This happens when options for meeting national carbon emissions are not examined from a broader perspective beyond compliance. Regarding developed nations, the cost of the mitigation measure matters less than the global economic implications. That's an indication wherein threats to economic growth matter more than the equity part of it.

While fluctuation in food production is the cause of inflation across the world, it is caused by the long-term damage that has been done to the global atmosphere. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations tracks food price trends through its Food Price Index. According to the FAO, food prices are a tad higher than last year's levels despite the Black Sea Grain Initiative that had freed Ukrainian grains to be exported. The FAO's Food Price Index shows that food inflation is a global phenomenon that affects both developed and developing countries. However, the impact of food inflation varies across countries and socio-economic groups. While food inflation can severely impact the population of least-developed nations, most of whom are already suffering from the problem of malnutrition, it may not be a problem for most in the developed nations. Developed countries with a diversified economy and a higher technological and institutional capacity are likely to be least affected by food inflation due to climate change and better food access.