It’s unlikely that you haven’t been to the Bar Palladio, at the Narain Niwas Palace hotel in Jaipur, yet. The ten-year-old restaurant, inspired by maharajas’ palaces and done up in dazzling blue, is among the favourite haunts of the city’s social set as well as a mandatory pitstop for travellers from all over.

Late last year, its founder, Swiss-Italian expat Barbara Miolini, added another dimension to the Palladio experience by opening the doors to the Villa Palladio.