Priya Khanchandani, Head of Curatorial at the Design Museum, says, “Women in Indian cities are transforming it into fresh, radical, everyday clothing that empowers them to express who they are, while designers are experimenting with its materiality by drawing on unbounded creativity.”

Among the saris on display: The first-ever sari worn at the Met Gala by Natasha Poonawala, which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and featured a gold Schiaparelli bodice; experimentations in form and materials by designers such Amit Aggarwal, HUEMN, Diksha Khanna and Bodice; Couture saris such as Tarun Tahiliani’s foil jersey sari for Lady Gaga (2010) and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s ruffled sari worn by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022; besides a range of styles as seen in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Till September 17, 2023.