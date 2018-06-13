Worli high-rise fire highlights: Blaze contained, no casualties reported

Live now
Jun 13, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Fire level upgraded to 3
Fire reported at 2.08 pm
Fire on the 33rd floor
Actress Deepika Padukone owns an apartment in the complex
Property prices are high in the area
No casualties reported so far
Level 2 inferno, Fire tenders at spot
# Major fire at 33-floor BeauMonde Towers in Worli, Mumbai has been doused.
# No casualties reported.
# It was categorised as Level 3 fire.
# 20 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers were used.
# Actress Deepika Padukone has an apartment in the complex.
# The fire was reported at 2.08 pm.
Speaking to the media Prabhat Rahangdale, Director of Maharashtra Fire Services and Mumbai fire chief said, ‘Fires in such high-rises are always controlled by internal equipment. Podium of the building was a problem. It was there as it was given permission under the earlier rules.’
‘Fire department can take care of the fire in any building in Mumbai as long as they have good internal system,’ Rahangdale added. The fire department will also investigate if there were any violations.
The fire has almost been doused, Moneycontrol’s Pranav Nair has reported.
Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the Shiv Sena MLA is lying and spreading rumours about the fire adding that the fire department's ladder can go up to the 30th floor easily, Firstpost has reported.
Earlier today, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar had said that the fire department can only douse fires until the 18th floor. Sarvankar had also blamed the department for granting a no objection certificate (NOC) for the building even though it was not equipped to tackle fire at that height.
Moneycontrol’s Pranav Nair has reported that there has been a slight eruption in the blaze again. Fire department personnel are trying to douse the fire from above.
Visuals from the firefighting operations. (Image: Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair)
Fresh fire has erupted at an immediately lower floor on the northern face of the tower, Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair has reported.
The fire at BeauMonde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Worli, is still being categorised as Level 3. There are currently 10 fire tenders, two quick response vehicles, five water tankers, two ambulances present at the site right now, according to a report by news agency ANI.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Local Corporator: The fire department is working very hard. I don't think fire audit was done for this building. We are inquiring into the matter.
Police officials present at the spot. (Image: Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair)
Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has said that the ‘firemen could not do anything when they arrived’ claiming that ‘they did not have the facility to reach beyond 18 floors.’
The legislator said that all people have been evacuated.
A senior police official present at the spot has confirmed to Moneycontrol that the evacuation was started by the building’s security staff.
Speaking to the media, Corporator Kishori Pednekar has called the building security as ‘irresponsible’, claiming that they tried to handle the situation on their own and called the police and fire brigade later.
Police officials present on spot have said that an investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of fire at Worli’s BeauMonde Towers. Future course of action will be decided after further investigation, Firstpost reported.
Latest visuals of the fire fighting operations currently underway at the BeauMonde Towers in Worli, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair)
Fire engines rushing to the site in Worli, Mumbai (Image: Moneycontrol's Pranav Nair)
The fire at the Worli high-rise comes a day before the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower block fire in London, United Kingdom, which killed 79 people and injured 37 others.
"Deepika Padukone lives on the 26th floor of Beaumonde, while the fire took place in the same wing as hers, it was on the 33rd floor. Deepika is currently out for a brand shoot. Some of her staff members are at home," Padukone’s public relations team told Firstpost. They added that her house has suffered no damage so far.
Latest visuals of the BeauMonde Towers fire.
The level of fire has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3, according to news reports.
Mumbai Fire Brigade has classified the fire at level two and has said that the fire was reported at 2.08 pm, according to a report by India Today.