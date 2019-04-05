App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will make a Muslim Dy CM if TDP voted back to power: N Chandrababu Naidu

He also promised to open an Islamic Bank exclusively for Muslims and offer interest-free loans to the community. The TDP president made these announcements at an election meeting at Aluru in Kurnool district this afternoon.

Seeking to emulate his Telangana counterpart, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday announced that he would make a Muslim a Deputy Chief Minister if the Telugu Desam Party was voted back to power.

He also promised to open an Islamic Bank exclusively for Muslims and offer interest-free loans to the community. The TDP president made these announcements at an election meeting at Aluru in Kurnool district this afternoon.

"Today is a pious day. ou all offer Namaz. You should all also resolve to vote for the TDP and I promise that I will make a Muslim a Deputy Chief Minister", Naidu said.

During his current tenure, Naidu appointed two Deputy CMs, one each from the Kapu community and backward classes, while Telangana had a Dalit and a Muslim as Deputy CMs.

The Chief Minister also announced that an exclusive BC Bank would be set up for the Backward Classes. Meanwhile, YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy promised a Universal Health Card scheme for individuals earning up to Rs five lakh per annum, which would enable people to avail of free health care services.

Addressing an election rally in Guntur, Jagan said the scheme would benefit more than 75 per cent of the state's population. "If I come to power, I will directly monitor the scheme and ensure that all the poor, whose medical expenses cross Rs 1000, get better medicare," Jagan said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:14 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics #Telugu Desam Party

