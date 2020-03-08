App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Why women's reservation bill not tabled in last 6 years? asks Yechury

The comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International Women's Day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the Centre for "tokenism and gimmickry" on Women's Day on Sunday, and sought to know why the women's reservation bill was not tabled in Parliament yet. The comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International Women's Day.

"Women's Day is not just about one day. Its revolutionary origins for equal wages and rights are a powerful and important reinforcer of those who hold up half the sky," Yechury tweeted. "We must struggle every day to make that promise of equality come true."

"For the past one decade, the women's reservation bill is sitting in the Lok Sabha speaker's room. Instead of gimmickry and tokenism, why has Modi not got it tabled and got it passed in the last 6 years?" the CPI(M) leader asked.

Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire.

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted.

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Sitaram Yechury

