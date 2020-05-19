App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal: 2 held for trying to smuggle drugs under garb of essential items

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Monday seized around 10,000 bottles of Phensedyl Syrup from a lorry which was plying under the garb of ferrying essential goods

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Monday seized around 10,000 bottles of Phensedyl Syrup from a lorry which was plying under the garb of ferrying essential goods during the nationwide lockdown, a senior officer said.

Two people -- the driver of the vehicle and his helper -- were arrested, he said.

A total of 100 cartons containing the bottles of Phensedyl Syrup worth Rs 15.4 lakh were seized, he added.

Close

"The lorry was loaded with at least 1.5 tons of pumpkins and these cartons were camouflaged under them," the officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off that an inter-state narcotic group was using essential goods as cover to transport contraband articles, the STF unit of the city police intercepted a six-wheeler lorry at Bakery Road in Hastings Police Station limits," he added.

The Codeine-based Phensedyl Syrup which is generally used for treating cough and common cold is considered as a narcotic substance falling under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

It is banned in India and is widely used as an addictive drug in neighbouring Bangladesh.

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:22 am

