App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walk the talk: Mehbooba Mufti to Imran Khan on Pulwama attack

The suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pulwama left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on February 19 said Pakistan was not being blamed for the Pulawama terror attack without any evidence and asked its Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk the talk. However, Mufti said Khan deserves a chance since he has recently taken over the reigns of the country.

"Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them (Pakistan) but no actin was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"But Pak PM deserves a chance since he has recently taken over. Of course the war rhetoric (in India) has more to do with the impending elections that anything else (sic)," she added.

Khan on February 19 assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence".

In a video message, he said Pakistan wants "stability in the region".

Khan said that he understood it was India's election year and the narrative of blaming Pakistan would make it easier to get votes from the masses but he hoped that better sense will prevail and that India would be open to dialogue.

The suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pulwama left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.